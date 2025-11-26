SC asks CEC to conduct on-ground survey of Hauz Khas Deer Park to ascertain its carrying capacity

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Flagging chronic managerial deficiencies at the Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to conduct an on-ground survey and ascertain the present population of deer in the park and its carrying capacity.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the evaluation reports of 2014-2022 underscore persistent non-compliance relating to enclosure maintenance, veterinary infrastructure, record-keeping, population control, and habitat enrichment.

"The material placed on record reveals that the AN Jha Deer Park, despite its historical and ecological significance, has for several years suffered from chronic managerial deficiencies," it said.

The bench said the repeated extensions granted by the Central Zoo Authority and the warnings issued from time to time demonstrate that the Deer park was operating far below statutory standards prescribed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; the National Zoo Policy, 1998; and the Guidelines for the Establishment and Scientific Management of Zoos in India, 2008.

It said the absence of adequate segregation, sterilisation, and monitoring mechanisms inevitably led to an exponential increase in the deer population, far exceeding the carrying capacity of the 10.97-acre enclosure.

"In such circumstances, the need for scientific population management through regulated translocation was not only foreseeable but also indispensable for the health, welfare, and sustainability of the deer population," the bench said.

The top court, which was hearing a plea on the relocation of deer from Deer Park to national parks in Rajasthan, said given the competing claims and the absence of a verified factual foundation regarding (i) the actual number of deer presently in the Deer Park, (ii) the number of deer translocated and surviving at the release sites, and (iii) the ecological viability of further translocation of deer, this court is of the view that an independent, scientifically-grounded assessment is essential before any further steps can be permitted.

"In our opinion, the CEC, constituted by this court (now working under a Statute, namely, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986) vested with expertise in forest-wildlife governance, is best placed to undertake such an evaluation.

"A comprehensive assessment is required not only to ascertain compliance with statutory norms but also to restore confidence in the decision-making process and ensure that any future translocation conforms strictly to the ethical, ecological, and legal standards binding upon all agencies," it said.

The top court directed the CEC to ascertain the maximum number of deer that can be sustainably and humanely maintained at the Deer Park and the surplus population, if any, that must be considered for translocation.

"The CEC shall further undertake an inspection of the release sites, i.e., Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in the state of Rajasthan, and file a status report within eight weeks.

"The report shall specifically enumerate: i. the number of deer actually present and surviving; ii. habitat suitability, availability of forage and water, predation risks, and mitigation measures; iii. veterinary monitoring mechanisms and post-release protocols; iv. compliance with guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority and the IUCN Guidelines," it said.

The top court further said the CEC shall also prepare a comprehensive roadmap for any future translocation, detailing the scientific methodology, identification and tagging processes, procedural safeguards, transportation protocols, veterinary requirements, ecological feasibility studies, and post-release monitoring framework, in strict conformity with the domestic statutory regime and IUCN Guidelines.

It directed all concerned authorities to extend full cooperation to the CEC, ensuring timely support, information sharing, and access to the necessary sites required for implementing these directions.

"Any failure or delay in compliance shall invite appropriate action," the bench warned and said the Delhi Development Authority shall, within eight weeks, place on record a comprehensive report detailing the past and present status of land formerly designated for deer enclosures, including the unexplained reduction of more than 20 acres reported in the Evaluation Reports.

The top court also restrained the DDA from organising, permitting, or facilitating any commercial events, private parties, or non-conservation-related gatherings within the premises of the AN Jha Deer Park or its surrounding ecological buffer zones.

"The use of the said park for such purposes is inconsistent with its designation as an urban ecological zone and captive animal enclosure.

"Instead, DDA may develop and implement a non-commercial public outreach programme, which shall include periodic educational visits for school and college students, guided nature walks in collaboration with recognised environmental NGOs, and biodiversity awareness campaigns, in order to foster a culture of ecological sensitivity and civic participation in conservation efforts," it said.

The top court said until further orders, no additional translocation of deer from the Deer Park at Hauz Khas shall be carried out by authorities.

It listed the matter for further hearing on March 17, 2026, to examine the reports of the CEC.