SC asks Centre, J-K administration to provide space for functioning of CAT at Jammu

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Taking a strong note of the delay, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide a proper space within a month for functioning of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Jammu.

The top court was hearing a 2020 PIL filed by one Achal Sharma alleging lack of adequate space and staff for functioning of the CAT bench at Jammu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi said that at this pace, it will take years for securing a place of its own for the functioning of the CAT at Jammu.

Issuing a slew of directions, the apex court said, “The Union of India and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are directed to provide open space as soon as possible but not later than one month (for functioning of the CAT).” The bench noted that the earlier effort to get a space in a private building for the CAT had run into rough weather as there was a dispute over the ownership of the place where it was to relocate.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that the authorities have identified a building owned by the Jammu Development Authority where the CAT can be relocated.

The bench took note of the submissions and said that urgent steps be taken in this regard.

It also batted for a permanent building for the CAT at Jammu.

It directed the Centre and the UT administration to identify a site at Jammu to construct a permanent building and take steps in this regard in three months.

The bench also asked the Centre and the UT administration to file a status report on the issue by the February end next year.

Earlier, Justice Kant had said that it will be prudent for the government not to deploy outsourced staff in judicial and quasi-judicial bodies.

"It is highly desirable that there should be a permanent building, along with proper courtrooms, chambers, offices and staff of the tribunal. It may not be prudent to deploy outsourced staff in judicial and quasi-judicial bodies, where maintenance of records, confidentiality and updating of records are day-to-day challenges," the bench had said in its order.

The additional solicitor general had said that that the government is filling up the vacancies by outsourcing.

In August last year, noting a lack of infrastructure at the CAT, Jammu, the top court directed the tribunal's judicial member to file a status report on the requirements, so that its day-to-day functioning is not hampered.

It had noted that the functioning of the tribunal was affected due to a shortage of the supporting staff.