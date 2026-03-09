SC asks Centre to make efforts to connect Indian father with child taken to Russia by mother

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make efforts to trace and connect a minor child, who was taken to Russia by her mother, to the Indian father virtually.

The Russian woman had fled to Moscow with her child amid a bitter custody battle with her estranged Indian husband.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the anonymity of the whereabouts of the woman and the child may be maintained, and no efforts be taken to deport them back to India for now.

The bench observed that diplomatic efforts should be maintained for the virtual linkage of the minor child with the father.

The top court also requested the Indian embassy in Russia to take up the matter with the authorities there for locating the woman and the child for a limited purpose.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that despite efforts, including a meeting between the foreign secretaries of India and Russia, and a blue corner Interpol notice, there has been little progress in locating the child.

The woman, who had been residing in India since 2019, came to India on an X-1 Visa, which had expired.

However, during the pendency of the court proceedings, the top court directed the extension of the visa from time to time.

On July 21 last year, the top court was informed that the Russian woman seemed to have left the country with the minor via the Nepal border and might have reached her country through Sharjah.

The top court had then called the situation "unacceptable" and observed "gross contempt of court".

The father of the child alleged that his estranged wife was not complying with the court's order of custody of the minor.

The man claimed that he was clueless about the whereabouts of the woman and his child.

On July 17 last year, the top court directed Delhi Police officers to immediately trace the child and asked the Centre to issue a look-out notice for the woman and the minor to ensure she did not leave the country.

The top court on May 22, 2025, directed that the exclusive custody of the child was given to the mother for three days in a week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday – and for the remaining days, the child was directed to remain in the exclusive custody of his father. PTI SKM SJK ABA KSS KSS