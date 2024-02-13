SC asks Delhi govt, HC official to hold meeting for removing encroachment by political party on court land

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to hold a meeting for removal of encroachment by a political party on the land allotted to the HC at Rouse Avenue in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the Delhi chief secretary, secretary in Delhi Public Works Department and the finance secretary to the city government to convene a meeting on the issue.

The direction came after advocate K Parameshwar, appointed as amicus curiae to assist the apex court in the matter, said a political party has set up its office on the land parcel.

"How can a political party sit tight on that? Unencumbered possession must be given to the High Court," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The apex court had earlier directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit giving details of the steps taken, including the floating of tenders, for the construction of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.

It had slammed the city government over its lackadaisical approach towards providing funds to the Delhi High Court and the district judiciary for infrastructure development.

Coming down hard on the Delhi government for not providing funds for judicial infrastructure, the bench had on December 11 last year said, "What is happening? What is your government doing? You do not want to give any funds to the Delhi High Court? We need an approval by Thursday. It is a model high court and look at the condition. Judges are undergoing training and there are no courtrooms." The bench was hearing a plea related to the condition of district judiciary in the country. PTI PKS SJK PKS SK SK