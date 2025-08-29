SC asks family court to decide high-profile divorce case in 3 months

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday granted three months to a Bandra Family court in Mumbai to decide a decade-old high-profile divorce case involving industrialist Jaidev Shroff and his estranged wife Poonam Jaidev Shroff.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe observed that the family court required nine months for deciding the divorce case.

The top court noted the matter was pending since 2015 and had to be decided within three months.

“If any party delays the proceedings then an adverse inference can be drawn against that party,” the CJI said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi appeared for Jaidev and informed the bench about the long duration.

The top court, on December 3, 2021, asked the family court to expedite the proceedings.

On March 18, 2024, it noted 2.3 years had elapsed and asked the judge of the Bandra family court to “make an attempt to dispose of the proceedings as expeditiously as possible and preferably within a period of six months".

The top court had previously rejected the pleas of Poonam Shroff, for either being allowed to live with her estranged husband in their posh matrimonial home in Mumbai or being paid Rs 35.37 lakh per month for staying out on rent.

Singhvi had then informed that his client offered Rs 90 crore towards the full and final settlement of the divorce dispute, but it was not agreed upon.