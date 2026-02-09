SC asks Gujarat Pollution Control Board to decide plea of Piramal pharma against closure order

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat State Pollution Control Board to hear and decide within a week the representation of Piramal Pharma Limited challenging a closure order for its Dahej manufacturing unit over allegations of illegal dumping of hazardous waste.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria was hearing an appeal of M/S Piramal Pharma Limited against the February 5 order of the Gujarat High Court.

The high court had dismissed the plea of the firm challenging a closure order for the firm's factory in Dahej.

On February 3, the GPCB issued a closure notice following allegations of illegal dumping of hazardous waste.

The board claimed that on January 30, a tanker carrying spent hydrochloric acid from Piramal's Dahej facility was spotted dumping chemical waste into the Narmada water canal in Gandhinagar district, deviating from its approved route.

The bench said, if the firm is dissatisfied with the decision of the pollution control board, then it may approach the National Green Tribunal.

The CJI said the NGT can decide the appeal, if any, preferably within two weeks of its filing.