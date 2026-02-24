SC asks Justice Dhulia-led panel to consider plea for deferring Kerala Bar Council polls

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a high-powered election committee led by former apex court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia to consider a plea seeking postponement of the Kerala State Bar Council Elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the request for deferment in view of the upcoming summer vacations in the Kerala High Court.

The vacation commences on April 10. The state assembly elections are also likely to be notified soon, the bench was told.

The CJI asked the panel to consider the request. According to the schedule fixed by the top court, the Kerala State Bar Council elections have to be completed before April 30.

The top court had constituted the 'High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee' to oversee the state bar council elections. Besides Justice Dhulia, the committee comprises Justice Ravi Shankar Jha (former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court) and senior advocate V Giri. PTI SJK MNL RHL