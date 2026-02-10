SC asks Madhya Pradesh AG to ensure lawyers from marginalised communities, women

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Madhya Pradesh advocate general to ensure representation of lawyers from marginalised communities and women.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a petition alleging a lack of adequate representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC advocates in recent appointments.

"In the absence of a statutory mandate to accommodate the office of the Advocate General, government pleaders and some others following the rule of reservation, we will only suggest that there must be an element of... So that every aspiring lawyer will have an opportunity to come up in life.

"We request the Advocate General to make sure that during the appointments, lawyers who are coming from marginalised society and women are duly represented," the bench said.

The top court observed that appointments could not be subjected to reservations as a matter of right. PTI PKS VN VN