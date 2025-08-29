SC asks NALSA to examine closure of Delhi’s urban homeless shelters for metro work

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to inspect and submit a report over the relocation of urban homeless shelters in the national capital due to DMRC work.

The top court was hearing a 2003 PIL of one E R Kumar, highlighting the closure of eight existing shelter homes at Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan in the capital due to construction work of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe was urged by advocate petitioner's counsel Prashant Bhushan, who said several hundred persons would be rendered homeless due to closure of these shelters.

Bhushan informed the court that while six shelters had already been shut down in the past, authorities now intended to close down another eight shelters located in Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar, which presently house over 1,000 homeless people.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has permitted the shifting of these shelters for ongoing Delhi Metro-related construction work, and alternative sites have been identified for relocation.

“We direct the director of NALSA to appoint an officer of NALSA who shall examine the issue and submit a report (1) the number of people residing in the shelter homes …(2) whether the alternative site has capacity to accommodate the people; (3) facilities available at the site,” the CJI ordered.

The bench asked the NALSA to submit a report within two weeks.

It further clarified the inspection must be carried out after 8 pm, considering Bhushan’s argument about the significant increase in the number of people seeking shelter at night.

During the hearing, Bhushan referred to the data of DUSIB and said it already reflected the scale of occupancy.

The CJI said the court would rely on an independent verification by NALSA.

“Why should we disbelieve our officer? We are asking him to go himself on the site,” the CJI said, pointing out the court was “only considering the issue of whether the relocation be permitted or not" for now. PTI SJK SJK AMK AMK