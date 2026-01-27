SC asks NGT Pune to form experts panel to ensure compensatory afforestation in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench at Pune to set up a panel of forest experts to identify suitable land for compensatory afforestation in view of felling of 4,000 trees for construction of a helipad and a riverfront development project at Hansol in Ahmedabad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, however, refused to stop the project at the instance of appellant Firdos Cambatta, a local resident.

The bench said according to a expert committee report, which was accepted by NGT, Pune, the felling of approximately 4,000 mature "Gaando Bawal" (mad tree) trees was done on non-forest land for the construction of a helipad and a riverfront development project.

Observing that "development and environment has to go hand in hand", the CJI said the subject land does not fall under the eco-sensitive land and it is neither a forest land.

The CJI, however, said that compensatory afforestation is needed to be undertaken and for that, the NGT is directed to set up a panel comprising forest department officials.

The bench said the nature of trees to be planted, the land has to be decided by the NGT according to the suggestions of the expert panel.

It also said that monitoring of compensatory afforestation has to be done for at least next five years.

The NGT had taken suo motu cognizance of a letter petition written by Firdos Cambatta alleging massive destruction of the green cover in Ahmedabad District due to the implementation of the second phase of River Front Development.

"After having heard the arguments of learned counsel for the parties and having considered all the reply affidavits of the parties, we are of the view that the land in question is not an Ecological Sensitive Area and that the plant species i.e. 'Gaando Bawal' is a variety of tree, which does not require prior permission for felling as per the stand taken by the Forest Department. Therefore, no violation is found to be there on the part of Respondent No.1 in the case in hand and accordingly, we dispose of this application," the NGT had held. PTI SJK ZMN