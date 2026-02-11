SC asks NIA to file report in HC over invoking UAPA in case linked to Murshidabad violence

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a report in a sealed cover before the Calcutta High Court justifying the invocation of a UAPA provision pertaining to terror acts in a case related to repeated incidents of violence and unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Disposing of an appeal of the West Bengal government, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the state government to approach the high court with its grievances against the NIA probe in the Murshidabad violence case.

The top court said the Calcutta HC can also examine the state government's challenge to the Centre's decision to order the NIA probe in the case.

On January 20, the high court expressed concern about repeated incidents of violence and unrest in Murshidabad district and directed the police and administration to ensure peace is maintained there.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul said that the state government may requisition central forces if required. The high court also said that the central government will peruse reports by the state government to decide on a probe by the NIA. The Union home ministry, on January 28, ordered an NIA probe in the case.

Two PILs were moved before the high court seeking that central forces be deployed at Beldanga in Murshidabad district due to the violence there in connection with alleged attacks on migrant workers in neighbouring states.

On January 16, protesters blocked National Highway 12 for around six hours over the alleged death of a Beldanga-resident migrant worker in Jharkhand.

On January 17 morning, too, road and rail blockades took place over the alleged heckling of a Murshidabad-resident migrant worker in Bihar. PTI SJK SJK AMJ AMJ