SC Bar Association to issue communication in vernacular languages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association has taken a path-breaking step of issuing its communication and circular in vernacular languages, including Hindi and Urdu, besides the usual communications in English.

“For the first time in the history of the Supreme Court Bar, we have decided to issue a circular in Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Assamese also. The Supreme Court is mini India,” the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Secretary Rohit Pandey said.

“Soon there will be circular in more languages,” the bar leader said.

Besides English, the SCBA has come out with a circular in six languages pertaining to the felicitation function to be held on Wednesday evening in honour of SC judges – Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih, Sandeep Mehta and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale.

CJI DY Chandrachud will preside over the function, the SCBA said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had decided to provide its judgments in certain regional languages.