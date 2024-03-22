Advertisment
Arvind Kejriwal's plea in SC to be heard by three-judge bench

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The CJI asked Singhvi to mention his plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Singhvi then rushed to Justice Khanna's court and mentioned the matter.

Justice Khanna said Kejriwal's plea would be heard by a three-judge bench which will assemble in a while.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.

