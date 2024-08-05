SC bins PIL seeking ban on use of body parts as poll symbol

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission to refrain from allowing the use of body parts like "hand" as election symbol of political parties, saying it was intended to target the Congress party.

The Indian National Congress has "hand" as its poll symbol.

"What kind of a petition is this? You cannot have an eye, you cannot have a nose, you cannot have a hand. The purpose of this is to get rid of the hand (symbol)," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The bench dismissed the PIL filed by NGO ‘Sarguja Society For Fast Justice’.

The plea said poll symbols resembling human body parts could potentially violate election rules.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the poll panel “to remove, freeze and cancel such election symbol which resembles looks similar to or is identical with the human body part”. PTI SJK SJK SK SK