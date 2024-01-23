SC Bose Aapda Prabandhan award for 60 Parachute Field Hospital

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The 60 Parachute Field Hospital in Uttar Pradesh has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2024 for its excellent work in disaster management, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The 60 Parachute Field Hospital has been selected for the award in the institutional category for its excellent work in disaster management, an official release said.

The government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

Advertisment

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The 60 Parachute Field Hospital was established in 1942. It is the sole airborne medical establishment of the Indian Armed Forces, recognised for its exceptional service in various global crisis.

The primary mission includes humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during natural calamities, nationally and internationally, both in time of peace and war.

Advertisment

It had provided medical assistance during the Uttarakhand floods (2013), Nepal earthquake under the operation name 'Maitri' (2015) and Indonesian tsunami as part of operation Samudra Maitri (2018).

In response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February 2023, the unit had rapidly assembled a 99-member team and established India's pioneering level-2 medical facility in Turkey overcoming resource constraints and language barrier to set up a 30 bed hospital in Hatay province's school building.

The unit provided a wide range of medical services, including rescue, triage, surgery, dental treatment, X-ray and lab facilities and offered care to 3,600 patients during a 12-day period as a part of 'Operation Dost'. PTI ACB DV DV DV