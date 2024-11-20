SC cancels bail of three accused in ex-Sarpanch murder case

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to three accused in the cold-blooded murder of a former village sarpanch in Neemrana on May 31, 2023.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar heard submissions from advocate Ronak Karanpuria, who represented the deceased Dinesh Kumar Yadav's brother, and overruled the high court verdict of July 8.

The apex court directed the accused -- Abhimanyu alias Pintu, Jaiveer, and Satya alias Chinnya -- to surrender and asked the lower court to expedite the trial.

The CJI said the accused may seek bail again in case there are changes in circumstances and if the trial proceedings get delayed due to reasons that cannot be attributed to them.

Karanpuria argued that the high court erred in granting bail to the accused without considering the gravity of the offence, the evidence of a premeditated conspiracy, and the potential threat to witnesses.

The case stems from the brutal killing of Dinesh Kumar Yadav, the former sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Silapur, Neemrana in Rajasthan.

On the morning of May 31, 2023, Dinesh was ploughing a field near a well with his tractor when two assailants shot him multiple times.

According to the FIR lodged by his brother, Roopesh Kumar, the murder was part of a premeditated conspiracy fuelled by political rivalry and disputes over illegal encroachments.

Roopesh, who witnessed the attack, identified the assailants and named several conspirators in his complaint, including Abhimanyu, Jaiveer, and Satya.

Despite being rushed to Kailash Hospital in Behror, Dinesh succumbed to his injuries. Police investigations revealed that the murder was meticulously planned.

The accused allegedly collaborated to eliminate Dinesh Kumar after multiple failed attempts.

They allegedly hired shooters, Sachin and Yashpal, paid Rs 23,000 to them and arranged a stolen motorcycle for their escape. PTI SJK RT