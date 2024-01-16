Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16: *SC to pronounce verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

*SC to hear plea of Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi in Gyanvapi case.

*SC to hear pleas against genetically-modified mustard crop in India.

*SC to hear plea seeking directions to formulate a scheme for implementing the concept of community kitchens to combat hunger, malnutrition and deaths due to starvation.

