SC closes case against ex-IMA president over remarks on top court

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) In a major relief to former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday closed the proceedings initiated against him over his comments on the apex court in an interview to news agency PTI in April, last year.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan perused the affidavits filed by Asokan tendering an unconditional apology.

"In view of the apology tendered and affidavits filed..., no further action is contemplated," the bench said.

Asokan, then IMA president, made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications.

In an interaction with PTI editors on April 29, 2024, for its programme "@4 Parliament Street", he said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court criticised the medical body and also some of the practices of private doctors. PTI ABA SJK AMK