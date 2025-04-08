SC closes Jharkhand's case against HC order barring it from cutting power supply during festivals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a case filed by the Jharkhand government against the state high court order that barred its discom from cutting power supply during religious events like Ram Navami procession.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government, that state authorities have complied with its directions that power cuts be undertaken for minimum periods during Ram Navami this year.

Sibal also said that the apex court direction that there should not be any disruption in power supply to hospitals was also adhered to.

The top court took note of Sibal’s submissions that a compliance affidavit will also be filed and closed the proceedings on the plea filed by the state government against the high court order of April 3.

The high court,in a suo motu (on its own) case, barred the Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) and other authorities from cutting the power supply on religious occasions in the state.

The top court took up the plea of the state government on April 4 following an urgent mentioning and granted the relief by modifying the high court order.

It allowed the JBVNL to cut the power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession to avoid electrocutions.

It took note of the submissions of the state government that the practice of cutting power supply during such processions to avoid electrocution incidents and subsequent stampedes has continued for over two decades.

It said 28 persons were electrocuted during a religious procession in April 2000.

The bench had asked the state government to keep the power cuts to a minimum duration and be confined to procession routes only.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, was on April 6.

The high court passed the order after taking suo motu cognisance of complaints about power outages in Ranchi during Sarhul festivities on April 1.

The high court restrained the state from carrying out any power shutdowns during festive processions and directed the government to immediately set a maximum permissible height for poles, flags, and other movable structures typically carried by participants during such events.