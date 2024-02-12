SC closes PIL on duplicate voter entries in electoral rolls in UP

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the submissions of the Election Commission and closed the proceedings in a PIL related to alleged duplicate voter entries in electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

The top court had on February 5 sought the response of the poll panel on two issues raised by PIL petitioner NGO ‘Samvidhan Bachao Trust’ which claimed the electoral rolls were faulty.

The petitioner alleged the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh had not issued specific communication to the District Electoral Officers with regard to duplicate entries. The NGO claimed there was a mismatch between the number of electors removed from the rolls on account of death, change of residence and in case of identical entries of people in rolls of different constituencies.

Lawyer Amit Sharma, appearing for the poll panel, said the EC has responded to both the questions raised by the petitioner in its response and referred to the communication of the Chief Electoral Officer to all the District Electoral Officers.

Advertisment

The counsel said there was reference to duplicate entries in that communication.

“No voter can be struck out without due process being followed. Moreover, there is a provision of appeal against the orders of the electoral roll officers,” the lawyer said.

Closing the case, the bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said a comprehensive affidavit has been filed by the poll panel explaining the steps for recording the names of voters who have shifted or demographically relocated.

Advertisment

“We are satisfied with the response of the Election Commission and accordingly, dispose of the petition,” the bench said in the order.

Earlier, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the NGO, had claimed the electoral rolls were updated only in relation to individuals who have either died or changed their place of residence.

She had said no steps were taken to address duplication of names in electoral rolls of different constituencies with one voter figuring in different places. PTI SJK SJK SK SK