SC closes plea challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi police commissioner

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a plea challenging the 2021 appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police commissioner, as it took note of the fact that the senior IPS officer has now retired.

However, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh left the legal question open whether guidelines issued by the top court earlier on appointment of director general of police of states are applicable to selection of Delhi's police commissioner.

The bench said that if it came across any cases where irregularities are detected in such appointments in future, it would take judicial notice of the same.

"We hope it doesn't happen in the future. If it does, we'll take cognizance. If we do it now it will unnecessarily create problems for many decorated officers," the bench observed.

The bench said that it is leaving the legal question open and it will be decided in an appropriate case if any appointment is made in future by passing the guidelines laid down by the apex court in three verdicts in Prakash Singh cases.

It noted while petitioner NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) has contended that guidelines laid down by the apex court will be applicable even in case of commissioner of police for Delhi, the Centre has submitted that the guidelines will not be applicable in case of appointments made from IPS officers of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The bench said, "Any hard and fast criteria might be detrimental to public interest. Sometimes in situations, you may be required to deviate from the normal rules and take a decision in public interest. We are just trying to defuse the problem here." Justice Surya Kant told advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, that sometimes the situation warrants that an officer of certain skill set be deployed or appointed to deal with certain situations.

Giving an example of Punjab militancy, Justice Kant said officers having certain skill sets were deployed to deal with such situations.

Justice Kant said when he was a lawyer he had defended the absorption of an Indian Army officer, who did an excellent job in Jammu and Kashmir while being deployed in the police force.

"Sometimes situations warrant that exceptional officers are needed. We can't have a straight jacket formula for everything. It will be detrimental to public interest," the bench told Bhushan.

Bhushan said that in this case, Asthana was transferred to Delhi from his Gujarat cadre, days before his retirement and appointed as Delhi commissioner of police and given extension of tenure.

He said in 2019 in Prakash Singh case, the top court had said that a person recommended for being appointed as DGP should have at least six months left before his retirement.

"The whole purpose of Prakash Singh judgements is that appointment is made without political consideration," he submitted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that the NGO and Bhushan are selective in targeting the officer.

He said the guidelines are not applicable in case of officer from AGMUT cadre.

The bench said it is disposing of the petition but leaving the question of law open to be decided in an appropriate case.

On November 26, 2021, the top court agreed to hear the plea of the NGO challenging the Delhi High Court order which upheld the Centre's decision to appoint Asthana as Delhi police commissioner.

It had issued notice to the Centre and Asthana and sought their response on the plea of the NGO.

The NGO filed a writ petition and an appeal against the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his superannuation on July 31, 2021.

On October 12, 2021 the Delhi High Court upheld the Centre's decision to appoint Asthana as Delhi police commissioner, saying there was “no irregularity, illegality or infirmity” in his selection.

It had said the justification and reasons given by the Centre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interference in judicial review.

The high court had said the Supreme Court's decision in the Prakash Singh case, which mandated a minimum tenure for certain police officials and the constitution of a UPSC panel before selection, was not applicable to the appointment of police commissioner for Delhi but were "intended to apply only to the appointment of a State DGP".

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, who was serving as the director general of Border Security Force, was appointed the police commissioner on July 27, 2021 after being shifted to the Union Territory cadre from Gujarat cadre for the tenure of one year. PTI MNL MNL KVK KVK