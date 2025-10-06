SC Collegium approves appointment of judicial officer as Allahabad HC judge

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, on Monday approved the elevation of judicial officer Vinai Kumar Dwivedi as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The collegium comprising the CJI and Chief Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath took the decision during its meeting on Monday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on October 6, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Vinai Kumar Dwivedi, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the resolution stated. PTI SJK KVK KVK