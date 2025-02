New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal for appointment five advocates as judges in the Calcutta High Court.

In a meeting held on February 25, the collegium approved names of advocates -- Smita Das De, Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, Md Talay Masood Siddiqui, Krishnaraj Thaker and Om Narayan Rai.

The Calcutta High Court is functioning with 43 judges against a sanctioned strength of 72.