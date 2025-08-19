SC collegium approves proposal for appointment of 14 lawyers as Bombay HC judges

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday approved a proposal for appointment of 14 advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai held its meeting on Tuesday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on August 19, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following advocates as judges of the High Court of Bombay," said a statement uploaded on the apex court's website.

The collegium approved the proposal for appointment of advocates Nandesh Shankarrao Deshpande, Amit Satyavan Jamsandekar, Ashish Sahadev Chavan, Vaishali Nimbajirao Patil-Jadhav, Abasaheb Dharmaji Shinde and Farhan Parvez Dubash as high court judges.

A separate statement said the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of lawyers Siddheshwar Sundarrao Thombre, Mehroz Ashraf Khan Pathan, Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, Sandesh Dadasaheb Patil, Shreeram Vinayak Shirsat, Hiten Shamrao Venegavkar, Rajnish Ratnakar Vyas and Raj Damodar Wakode as judges of the Bombay High Court. PTI ABA ABA KVK KVK