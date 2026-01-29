SC collegium approves proposal for appointment of advocate as judge of Andhra Pradesh HC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of an advocate as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, in a meeting held on Wednesday, recommended the appointment of advocate Balaji Medamalli as a high court judge.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 28, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Balaji Medamalli @ M. Balaji, advocate as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh," a resolution on the apex court's website said.