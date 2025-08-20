SC collegium gives nod for appointing 2 additional HC judges as permanent judges

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal to appoint two additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai held its meeting on August 19.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on August 19, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court: (i) Justice Budi Habung, and (ii) Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair (sic)," a related communication stated.

The collegium also recommended additional judge Justice Kaushik Goswami to be appointed as additional judge of the high court for a fresh term of one year from November 10.