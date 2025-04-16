SC collegium gives nod for appointing 2 judicial officers as high court judges

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for appointment of two judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision was taken by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in a meeting held on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on April 16, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: (i) Sanjay Parihar, and (ii) Shahzad Azeem," said a statement uploaded on the apex court website. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK