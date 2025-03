New Delhi:The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal to appoint two advocates as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The lawyers are Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on March 25 by the collegium, which comprises Chief Justice Khanna aside from Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath.