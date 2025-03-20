SC collegium gives nod for appointing 8 judicial officers as Gujarat HC judges

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal to appoint eight judicial officers as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, held its meeting on March 19.

"The Supreme Court collegium... has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Gujarat -- Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai and Rohenkumar Kundanlal Chudawal," said a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

A separate statement said the collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of additional judges -- Justice Sumeet Goel, Justice Sudeepti Sharma and Justice Kirti Singh -- as permanent judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The collegium also recommended that Justices Sachin Singh Rajput, Radhakishan Agrawal and Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal be appointed as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court for a fresh term of one year.