SC collegium gives nod for appointing Justice Subhendu Samanta as permanent Calcutta HC judge

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge Subhendu Samanta, as a permanent judge in the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was taken by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in a meeting held on Tuesday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 15th April, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Subhendu Samanta, Additional Judge as Permanent Judge in the High Court at Calcutta," the resolution said.

Born on November 25, 1971, Justice Samanta was appointed as an additional judge of Calcutta High Court on May 18, 2022. PTI PKS PKS AMK AMK