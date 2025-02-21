SC collegium nod to appointment of 3 as permanent judges in Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has approved the proposal for appointing three additional judges as permanent judges in the Bombay High Court.

In a meeting held on February 20, the collegium approved the names of Justices Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla and Jitendra Shantilal Jain as permanent judges.

It also recommended that the term of Additional High Court Judge Justice Manjusha Ajay Deshpande, should be extended for a year in the Bombay High Court.

The collegium also approved the proposal for appointing five additional judges as permanent judges in the Madras High Court.

Those recommended are Justices Ramasamy Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan, and Kandasamy Rajasekar.

For Patna High Court it approved the names of advocates Alok Kumar Sinha, Ritesh Kumar, Soni Shrivastava, Sourendra Pandey and Anshul Raj as judges.