SC collegium recommends 3 judicial officers as judges for Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, held its meeting on December 22 and recommended names of Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Pramil Kumar Mathur, and Chandra Prakash Shrimali.

In another resolution, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

It also approved the proposal for the appointment advocates Pravin Sheshrao Patil as a judge of the Bombay High Court and advocate Praveen Kumar Giri as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. PTI PKS AMK