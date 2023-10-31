SC collegium recommends Addl Judge Roy Chowdhury for appointment as permanent judge of Calcutta HC

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Tuesday recommended Additional Judge Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury for appointment as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, said on April 5, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court made the recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of West Bengal have concurred with the above recommendation. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the functioning of the High Court at Calcutta.

"We have considered the report dated July 3, 2023, of the Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court, constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court collegium," the collegium said, adding the proposal was placed before the Supreme Court collegium on July 12, 2023.

The collegium said on an overall consideration of the proposal it deferred consideration of the proposal.

"We have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. Having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall consideration of the above proposal, the collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury who is due to demit office on superannuation on December 27, 2023, be appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court at Calcutta," the collegium said. PTI PKS SK SK