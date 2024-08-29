SC collegium recommends appointment of advocate Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as Delhi HC judge

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended advocate Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia's name for appointment as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

On October 25, 2023, the then chief justice of the Delhi High Court had, in consultation with his two seniormost colleagues, made this recommendation.

"Our sole consultee-judge is of the view that the candidate is a domain specialist and has practised mainly in the field of arbitration, and his appearances in the high court may not be as many as would be expected, but his appearances in matters of significance before the arbitration tribunals make up for that.

"The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that nothing adverse as to the integrity of the candidate has come to notice. As far as the observation of the Department of Justice regarding the age of the candidate is concerned, we are of the view that the candidate fulfils the threshold age criterion of 45 years as on the date of recommendation by the collegium of the high court," the apex court collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, said.

The collegium said the candidate is a domain expert in the law of arbitration and pointed out that the volume of cases on arbitration law requires specialised handling, particularly in the Delhi High Court.

"Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia will prove to be a value addition to the bench of the High Court of Delhi. Besides appearing in arbitration cases before the high courts and the Supreme Court, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia has extensive experience in conducting arbitrations, both domestic and international.

"While doing so, a practitioner has to have knowledge of other branches of law, civil procedure, evidence and commercial law. Upon perusing the judgments in the cases which he has argued, it is apparent that Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia has conducted issues of substance before the high courts and other courts, including the Supreme Court," the collegium said.

Taking note of Karia's average net professional income of over Rs 7.09 crore for the last five years, the collegium said it indicates that he has a substantial practice.

"Hence, Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia is eminently fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Delhi. In view of the above, the collegium resolves to recommend the candidature of Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia, Advocate, for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Delhi," the collegium said. PTI PKS RC