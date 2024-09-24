SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Narender G as CJ of Uttarakhand HC

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the appointment of Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Narendar G as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, noted that vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court would arise after the retirement of Justice Ritu Bahri on October 10, 2024, and therefore appointment to that office is required to be made.

"Justice Narendar G was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on January 2, 2015. He was transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 30, 2023 and has been functioning there since then. He is the senior-most Judge in his parent High Court and belongs to the Other Backward Class. Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he practised before the High Court of Karnataka.

"He is an experienced Judge with considerable experience on the judicial and administrative sides of the High Courts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. At present the High Court of Karnataka has no representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts," the collegium said in a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

The collegium said it is of the considered view that Justice Narendar is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand.

"The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Justice Narendar G be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ritu Bahri on October 10, 2024," it said.

The collegium also recommended the names of two judicial officers -- Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh and Ashok Kumar Pandey -- for appointment as judges of the Patna High Court.

In another decision, the collegium recommended the names of nine advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court -- Rajesh Sudhakar Datar, Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh, Gautam Ashwin Ankhad, Mahendra Madhavrao Nerlik, Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, and Advait Mahendra Sethna.