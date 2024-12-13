SC Collegium recommends appointment of several HC judges as permanent judges

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recommended names of seven additional judges as permanent judges in three high courts.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, held its meeting on December 12 and passed three resolutions for appointing seven judges as permanent judges in high courts of Punjab, Karnataka and Delhi.

The Collegium approved the elevation of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, an additional judge, as a permanent judge in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Justice Brar's contribution during his tenure as an additional judge has been recognised as significant, prompting this recommendation, a resolution said.

The Collegium also approved the appointment of three additional judges -- Justice Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar, Justice Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik and Justice Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil -- as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Additionally, the Collegium resolved to appoint Justice Rajesh Rai Kallangala, currently serving as an additional judge, as a permanent judge in the Karnataka High Court upon the occurrence of a vacancy on February 1, 2025.

For the Delhi High Court, the Collegium approved the proposal to appoint Justice Shalinder Kaur and Justice Ravinder Dudeja, both additional judges, as permanent judges. PTI SJK KSS KSS