SC collegium recommends elevation of two HC chief justices, Bombay HC judge as apex court judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Bela M Trivedi is also set to superannuate on June 9.

The apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges.

