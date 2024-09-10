SC collegium recommends Justice LC Victoria Gowri, four others for permanent judgeship of Madras HC

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri and four other additional judges for permanent judgeship of the Madras High Court.

The appointment of Justice Gowri as an additional judge of the high court last year had created controversy. Before her elevation as an additional judge, several members of the bar had written to the Chief Justice of India flagging her alleged hate speeches and affiliation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On February 7 last year, the top court had refused to entertain pleas seeking to restrain Gowri from taking oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court, saying a "consultative process" had taken place before her name was recommended by the collegium for appointment.

On Tuesday, the three-member apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai passed the resolution recommending the names of five additional judges including three women for appointment as permanent judges of the court.

The five judges whose names were cleared by the collegium are Justices Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi.

The three top court judges took note of the resolution dated April 29, 2024 of the Madras High Court collegium recommending the names of these five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges.

It noted that the chief minister and the governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation.

"Bearing in mind all aspects of the above proposal, the Collegium is of the view that (i) Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, (ii) Justice Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, (iii) Justice Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, (iv) Justice Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and (v) Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi, additional Judges, are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent Judges," the resolution said.

In another resolution, the three-member apex court collegium also recommended the names of three judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court.

On April 23, 2024, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of these judicial officers.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that (i) R Poornima, (ii) M Jothiraman, and (iii) Dr Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete, judicial officers, be appointed as judges of the Madras High Court," the resolution said.

It noted that the April 23, 2024 proposal involves non-recommendation of some senior judicial officers and cogent reasons have been recorded by the collegium of the high court for not recommending their names.

“We are, therefore, in agreement with the High Court Collegium for overlooking them,” the three-member apex court collegium said in the resolution. PTI MNL MNL SK SK