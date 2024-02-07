SC collegium recommends Justice N V Anjaria's name as chief justice of Karnataka HC

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the name of Gujarat High Court judge N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Advertisment

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court would arise after the retirement of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar on February 24.

The collegium has proposed to appoint Justice Anjaria as the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date on which the incumbent chief justice demits office on retirement, it said.

"Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Gujarat on November 21, 2011 and has been functioning there since then. Before his elevation as a judge of the high court, he practised in the High Court of Gujarat in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters and specialised in civil and constitutional cases.

Advertisment

"He is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of law and possesses impeccable integrity. In his conduct as a judge, he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office," the collegium said.

While recommending his name, the collegium took into consideration the fact that among the chief justices of the high courts, one judge -- Justice Ashish J Desai, whose parent high court is the High Court of Gujarat -- is presently functioning as the chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

"Mr Justice Ashish J Desai is due to demit office on July 4, 2024. Having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice N V Anjaria is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the chief justice of the High Court of Karnataka.

"The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that Mr Justice N V Anjaria be appointed as the chief justice of the High Court of Karnataka consequent upon the retirement of Mr Justice P S Dinesh Kumar," the collegium said. PTI PKS RC