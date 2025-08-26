SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay High Court Chief Justice

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Justice Chandrashekhar, who is presently serving as judge in the Bombay High Court, has Jharkhand High Court as his parent court.

In its meeting held on August 25, the three-member Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice recommended the name of Justice Chandrashekhar.

Similarly, the collegium also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath in its meeting held on Monday approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges as permanent judges in the Bombay High Court.

The six judges are–Justice Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Justice Vrushali Vijay Joshi, Justice Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Justice Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, Justice Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of three additional judges– Justice Johnson John, Justice Gopinathan Unnithan Girish, and Justice Chellappan Nadar Pratheep Kumar, as permanent judges in the Kerala High Court. PTI MNL MNL DV DV