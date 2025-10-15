SC collegium recommends Justice Sreedharan's transfer to Chhattisgarh HC after reconsideration

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Atul Sreedharan to Allahabad High Court instead of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The decision was taken by the collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai in a meeting held on October 14, following a government request to reconsider an earlier proposal to transfer Justice Sreedharan to the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In August, the collegium had recommended that Justice Sreedharan be transferred to Chhattisgarh.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on October 14, 2025, on reconsideration sought by the Government, resolved to recommend that Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, be transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad instead of the High Court of Chhattisgarh," a resolution on the apex court website said. PTI PKS ZMN