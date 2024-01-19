SC collegium recommends name of judicial officer for appointment as judge of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the name of a judicial officer for appointment as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

The collegium, which also comprises justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, further recommended the names of some additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of the high courts of Calcutta, Kerala and Jharkhand.

"In view of the above, the collegium resolves to recommend that Arun Kumar Rai, judicial officer be appointed as a judge of the High Court of Jharkhand," said one of the resolutions of January 18 uploaded on the apex court website.

It said Rai joined the judicial service on May 5, 2012 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities in Jharkhand.

"The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse came to notice against his integrity," the resolution said.

"While considering the above proposal, we have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of two senior judicial officers. Cogent reasons have been recorded by the collegium of the high court for not recommending their names," it said.

In other resolutions of January 18, the apex court collegium recommended that justices Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Raja Basu Chowdhury be appointed as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court.

It recommended that Justice Subhendu Samanta be appointed as an additional judge for a fresh term of one year with effect from May 18.

The collegium also recommended that Justice Lapita Banerjee, an additional judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, be appointed as permanent judge.

It has recommended that Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava be appointed as a permanent judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

Another resolution said the collegium has recommended that Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen be appointed as a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court. PTI ABA ZMN