SC collegium recommends names of 14 judicial officers, 12 lawyers as Allahabad HC judges

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of 14 judicial officers and 12 advocates to be appointed as Allahabad High Court judges.

The three-judges collegium comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath in its meeting on September 1 approved the proposal for appointing the 14 judicial officers and the 12 advocates as judges of the high court.

The 14 judicial officers are Ajay Kumar- II, Chawan Prakash, Divesh Chandra Samant, Prashant Mishra-I, Tarun Saxena, Rajeev Bharti, Padam Narain Mishra, Lakshmi Kant Shukla, Jai Prakash Tiwari, Devendra Singh-I, Sanjiv Kumar, Vani Ranjan Agrawal, Achal Sachdev, and Babita Rani.

The 12 advocates recommended as judges of the Allahabad High Court include Vivek Saran, Adnan Ahmad, Vivek Kumar Singh, Garima Prashad, Sudhanshu Chauhan, Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Jai Krishna Upadhyay, Siddharth Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Indrajeet Shukla and Satya Veer Singh.