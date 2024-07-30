SC collegium recommends names of 2 advocates for appointment as judges of Chhattisgarh HC

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday recommended the names of two advocates for appointment as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai recommended to the Centre names of Bibhu Datta Guru and Amitendra Kishore Prasad.

On February 21, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the names of Guru and Prasad for appointment as judges of that high court.

The collegium said the chief minister and the governor of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the recommendation.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the views of a Judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Chhattisgarh were sought to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the candidates. The sole consultee-judge has recused from offering his views in view of the fact that one of the recommendees in the list is related to him.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates," the resolution uploaded on the apex court website said.

The collegium said inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file of Guru indicate that there is nothing adverse against the integrity of the candidate.

"He has appeared in a number of cases as reflected in 54 reported judgments delivered by the High Court in those cases. Bearing in mind all the relevant factors including the age and standing at Bar of the candidate, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court," it said.

The collegium said inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file of Prasad indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse as to his integrity has come to notice.

"The candidate has extensive practice which is reflected in 110 reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he has appeared.

"Bearing in mind all the relevant factors, including the age and standing at Bar of the candidate, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court," it said.