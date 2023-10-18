SC collegium recommends names of 7 judicial officers as judges of Patna, Madhya Pradesh HCs

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the names of seven judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Patna and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, named judicial officers Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya as judges of the Patna High Court.

"On May 8, 2023, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the elevation of the above judicial officers as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Bihar have concurred with the recommendation. In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above persons for elevation to the High Court, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Patna,” the collegium said.

For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the high court, the collegium scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates.

In another decision, the collegium recommended the names of judicial officers Rajendra Kumar Vani, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Binod Kumar Dwivedi, Devnarayan Mishra and Gajendra Singh as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"On May 11, 2023 and August 9, 2023, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Madhya Pradesh have concurred with the recommendations. In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the above persons for elevation to the High Court, we have consulted our colleague conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the collegium said. PTI PKS SMN