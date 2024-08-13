SC collegium recommends names of 9 additional judges of Allahabad HC for permanent judges

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday recommended names of nine additional judges of the Allahabad High Court for appointment as permanent Judges.

A three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai recommended the names in a meeting held on Tuesday.

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices (i) Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, (ii) Manish Kumar Nigam, (iii) Anish Kumar Gupta, (iv) Ms Nand Prabha Shukla, (v) Kshitij Shailendra, (vi) Vinod Diwakar, (vii) Prashant Kumar, (viii) Manjive Shukla, and (ix) Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies,” the resolution said.

Similarly, the three-member collegium also recommended the names of advocates (i) Sanjeev Jayendra Thaker, (ii) Deeptendra Narayan Ray @ D N Ray, and (iii) Maulik Jitendra Shelat for appointment as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

It said their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.

The collegium, however, remitted the name of advocate Tejal Vashi to the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court for being re-considered with other eligible candidates in future.

The name of advocate Tejal Vashi was recommended on December 22, 2023 by the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court in consultation with her two senior-most colleagues for appointment as judge of that high court. PTI MNL AS AS