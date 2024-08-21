SC collegium recommends names of three lawyers for Delhi HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the names of three lawyers to the Centre for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

"The collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) Ajay Digpaul, (ii) Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, and (iii) Ms Shwetasree Majumder, advocates, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Delhi. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” the apex court resolution said.

The three-member collegium, which recommends names for judgeship in high courts, includes senior-most judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai.

“On 25 October 2023, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues recommended the names of the above Advocates for appointment as Judges of that High Court,” the resolution said.

To ascertain “the fitness and suitability” of the three advocates for elevation to the high court, the apex court collegium consulted the judges conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi, it said.

“For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file,” it said.