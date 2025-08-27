SC collegium recommends transfer of 14 high court judges

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has recommended transfer/repatriation of 14 judges of various high courts.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, took the decision in the meetings on August 25 and 26.

The following are the judges recommended for transfer: * Justice Atul Sreedharan from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Chhattisgarh.

* Justice Sanjay Agrawal from Chhattisgarh High Court to Allahabad.

* Justice J. Nisha Banu from Madras High Court to Kerala.

* Justice Dinesh Mehta from Rajasthan High Court to Delhi.

* Justice Avneesh Jhingan from Rajasthan High Court to Delhi.

* Justice Arun Monga from Delhi High Court to Rajasthan.

* Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh from Allahabad High Court to Patna.

* Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal from Allahabad High Court to Calcutta.

* Justice Manavendranath Roy from Gujarat High Court to Andhra Pradesh.

* Justice Donadi Ramesh from Allahabad High Court to Andhra Pradesh.

* Justice Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt from Gujarat High Court to Madhya Pradesh.

* Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha from Kerala High Court to Delhi.

* Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju from Delhi High Court to Karnataka.

* Justice Subhendu Samanta from Calcutta High Court to Andhra Pradesh.