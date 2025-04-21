Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of 7 high court judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of seven, including four from Karnataka, high court judges.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, took the decision in meetings held on April 15 and 19.

"With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of high courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court collegium in its meetings held on 15th April, 2025 and 19th April, 2025 has recommended transfer of the judges of high courts," a collegium resolution said.

The recommendations asked Justice Hemant Chandangoudar from Karnataka High Court to be sent to Madras High Court, Justice Krishnan Natarajan to Kerala, Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda to Gujarat, and Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad to Orissa High Court.

In addition, the collegium recommended transfers of Telangana High Court Justices Perugu Sree Sudha to Karnataka and Kasoju Surendhar alias K Surender to Madras High Court, respectively.

Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from Andhra Pradesh High Court was recommended to be transferred to Karnataka.