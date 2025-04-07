SC collegium recommends transfer of Madhya Pradesh HC judge to Kerala HC

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari to the Kerala High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held its meetings twice over the last month and a third on April 3.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meetings held on March 20, 2025, March 24, 2025 and April 3, 2025 has recommended transfer of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, judge, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, to the High Court of Kerala," said a statement uploaded on the apex court's website. PTI ABA ABA VN VN